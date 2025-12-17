The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. Clearing late this afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this afternoon. High 6. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..clear. Becoming partly cloudy late this evening. Wind becoming south 20 km/h after midnight. Low plus 1.

Thursday..cloudy. A few showers beginning in the afternoon. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 9. UV index 1 or low.

Thursday night..rain showers or flurries. Windy. Low minus 1.

Friday..flurries. High minus 2.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 6.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High plus 2.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 5.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.

Monday night..cloudy. Low minus 1.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 2.