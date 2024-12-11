The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 2 or 36.

This evening: Mainly cloudy. A few flurries beginning this evening and ending overnight. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 18 or 0 F overnight.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy in the afternoon. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 60. High minus 6. Wind chill minus 19 in the morning and minus 14 or 7 F in the afternoon.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods. Low minus 10 or 14.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 2 or 28.

Saturday: Cloudy. High 6 or 43.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High plus 3 or 37.

Monday: Cloudy. High plus 5 or 41.