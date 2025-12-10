The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..snow or rain changing to rain showers or flurries this morning then to flurries or rain showers this afternoon. Local snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 50 km/h gusting to 70 diminishing to 30 gusting to 50 early this morning then becoming north 40 gusting to 60 early this afternoon. High plus 3. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this evening. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 14 overnight.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late in the afternoon. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 16 in the morning and minus 7 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 5.

Friday..cloudy. High minus 2.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 6.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 6.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 8.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 6.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 8.

Monday..cloudy. High minus 5.

Monday night..cloudy. Low minus 5.

Tuesday..cloudy. High minus 2.