The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy after midnight. Wind northeast 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 19.

Thursday..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 29. Humidex 38. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Friday night..clear. Low 16.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.