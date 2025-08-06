The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny this morning. Local smoke early this morning. High 28C. Humidex 35C.

Tonight..Clear. Low 17C.

Thursday..Sunny. High 30C. Humidex 34C.

Thursday night..Cloudy periods. Low 20C.

Friday..A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30C.

Friday night..Cloudy periods. Low 20C.

Saturday..A mix of sun and cloud. High 31C.

Saturday night..Cloudy periods. Low 20C.

Sunday night..A mix of sun and cloud. High 31C.

Sunday night..Cloudy periods. Low 21C.

Monday..A mix of sun and cloud. High 29C.

Monday night..Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 21C.

Tuesday..Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 29C.