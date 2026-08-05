Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, August 5, 2026

A stock photo of a child learning to swim.

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today...Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High 30 C. Humidex 35 C.

Tonight...Increasing cloudiness early this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 20 C.

Thursday...Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 28 C. Humidex 33 C.

Thursday night...Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 17 C.

Friday...A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 26 C.

Friday night...Cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 19 C.

Saturday...A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 30 C.

Saturday night...Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19 C.

Sunday...A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30 C.

Sunday night...Cloudy periods. Low 21 C.

Monday...A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 30 C.

Monday night...Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 21 C.

Tuesday...Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28 C.