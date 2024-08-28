The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..showers with a few thunderstorms ending this morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 30. Humidex 40. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 19.

Thursday..mainly cloudy. High 25. Humidex 33. UV index 6 or high.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 20.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Saturday..sunny. High 28.

Saturday night..clear. Low 16.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Monday..sunny. High 22.

Monday night..clear. Low 12.

Tuesday..sunny. High 24.