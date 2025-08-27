The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 23. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight..clearing late this evening. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low 12.

Thursday..cloudy. Showers beginning near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 21. Humidex 25. UV index 4 or moderate.

Thursday night..rain. Low 15.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 12.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.