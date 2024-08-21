The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Wind becoming north 20 km/h this morning. High 23. Humidex 25. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight..clear. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 9.

Thursday..sunny. High 24. UV index 7 or high.

Thursday night..clear. Low 14.

Friday..sunny. High 26.

Friday night..cloudy. Low 17.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 20.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 20.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Monday night..clear. Low 20.

Tuesday..sunny. High 32.