The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 23. Humidex 31. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Wind north 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Wind becoming northeast 20 before morning. Low 15.

Thursday..mainly cloudy. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. High 25. Humidex 33. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday night..clear. Low 17.

Friday..sunny. High 29.

Friday night..clear. Low 19.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 11.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 23.