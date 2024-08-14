The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. High 28. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..clear. Low 14.

Thursday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. High 27. Humidex 31. UV index 9 or very high.

Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Saturday..showers. High 26.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.