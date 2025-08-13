The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 29. Humidex 37. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 19.

Thursday..mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 28. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday night..clear. Low 15.

Friday..sunny. High 30.

Friday night..clear. Low 16.

Saturday..sunny. High 32.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 22.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.