The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 11. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..a few clouds. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 7.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 19. UV index 6 or high.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of rain. Low plus 4.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. High 10.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low minus 1.

Saturday..sunny. High 12.

Saturday night..increasing cloudiness. Low plus 4.

Sunday..cloudy. High 19.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low 14.

Monday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain. High 19.

Monday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain. Low 12.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain. High 17.