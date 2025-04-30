The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Clearing this morning. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High 14. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..increasing cloudiness early this evening. 40 percent chance of showers before morning. Wind becoming east 20 km/h overnight. Low 9.

Thursday..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Showers beginning near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 21. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high.

Thursday night..showers. Low 13.

Friday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. High 16.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 11.

Saturday night..clear. Low plus 5.

Sunday..sunny. High 16.

Sunday night..clear. Low 7.

Monday..sunny. High 19.

Monday night..clear. Low 9.

Tuesday..sunny. High 21.