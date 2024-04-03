The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 9. UV index 2 or low.



Tonight..partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of rain showers or drizzle changing to 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers after midnight. Low plus 3.

Thursday..cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers early in the morning then 40 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. A few rain showers beginning near noon. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the afternoon. High 8. UV index 3 or moderate.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low zero.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 7.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low plus 2.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 11.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13.

Sunday night..clear. Low plus 5.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 15.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 9.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18.