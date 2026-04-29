The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. A few showers beginning early this morning and ending this afternoon then 30 percent chance of showers later this afternoon. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 12. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Wind northeast 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low plus 2 with risk of frost.

Thursday..cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 10. UV index 6 or high.

Thursday night..clear. Low zero.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 11.

Friday night..clear. Low minus 1.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 10.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 12.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 15.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 17.