The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 10. UV index 4 or moderate.



Tonight..clear. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low minus 1 with frost.

Thursday..sunny. Wind becoming east 20 km/h near noon. High 13. UV index 5 or moderate.

Thursday night..clear. Low plus 3.

Friday...sunny. High 17.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 12.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low 13.

Monday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 21.

Monday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 11.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.