The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 22 except 15 near the lake. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 11.

Thursday..clearing in the morning. High 27. UV index 7 or high.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 9.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Friday night..showers. Low 9.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 16.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 19.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 8.

Monday..cloudy. High 20.

Monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 11.

Tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 19.