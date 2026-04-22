The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight..clear. Increasing cloudiness overnight. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 8.

Thursday..mainly cloudy. Clearing late in the morning. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h late in the morning. High 21. UV index 7 or high.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 9.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 18.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 14.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 7.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 17.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 6.

Monday..cloudy. High 17.

Monday night..cloudy. Low 10.

Tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 16.