Today..cloudy. Showers beginning this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm late this morning and this afternoon. Amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 12. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Amount 20 to 30 mm. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming southwest 30 gusting to 50 this evening. Temperature rising to 15 by morning.

Thursday..a few showers ending in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 18. UV index 7 or high.

Thursday night..clearing. Low plus 2.

Friday..sunny. High 11.

Friday night..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Saturday..periods of rain. High 10.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High plus 5.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low minus 2.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 4.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High 7.