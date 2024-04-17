The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..periods of rain. A risk of a thunderstorm late this morning and this afternoon. Local amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 21 C. Humidex 25 C.

Tonight..showers ending this evening then mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle late this evening and overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind southwest 20 km/h. Low 11 C.

Thursday..cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 17 C.

Thursday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 10 C.

Friday..showers. High 13 C.

Friday night..clear. Low 3 C.

Saturday..sunny. High 10 C.

Saturday night..clear. Low 0 C.

Sunday..sunny. High 12 C.

Sunday night..clear. Low 2 C.

Monday..sunny. High 15 C.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 7 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 17 C.