The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today...Cloudy. Clearing near noon. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 12 C.

Tonight...Clear. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low -2 C. Wind chill -6 C overnight.

Thursday...Sunny. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h late in the morning. High 16 C.

Thursday night...Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 9 C.

Friday...Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 24 C.

Friday night...Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Windy. Low 14 C.

Saturday...Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 17 C.

Saturday night..Cloudy periods. Low 3 C.

Sunday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 12 C.

Sunday night...Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 6 C.

Monday...Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 14 C.

Monday night...Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 8 C.

Tuesday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 17 C.