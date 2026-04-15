The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..showers with a few thunderstorms ending this morning then cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 24. Humidex 29. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight..showers with thunderstorms. Wind becoming south 30 km/h before morning. Low 18.

Thursday..showers with thunderstorms. Wind south 30 km/h. High 21. Humidex 26. UV index 3 or moderate.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Friday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 18.

Friday night..cloudy. Low 13.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 19.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 8.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low minus 1.

Monday..sunny. High 9.

Monday night..clear. Low zero.

Tuesday..sunny. High 16.