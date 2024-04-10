The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..clearing this morning. High 19. UV index 5 or moderate.



Tonight..becoming cloudy this evening then periods of rain. Amount 5 mm. Low 9.

Thursday..periods of rain. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming southeast 40 gusting to 60 near noon. High 15. UV index 2 or low.

Thursday night..rain. Low plus 5.

Friday..showers. Windy. High 9.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Saturday..clearing. High 14.

Saturday night..increasing cloudiness. Low 10.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 21.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 9.

Tuesday..cloudy. High 19.