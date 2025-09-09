The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 24. UV index 7 or high.



Tonight..clear. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 12.

Wednesday..mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 25. Humidex 27. UV index 7 or high.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 11.

Thursday..sunny. High 25.

Thursday night..clear. Low 11.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.