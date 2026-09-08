Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, September 8, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..clearing this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h near noon. High 27. Humidex 31. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Low 21.

Wednesday..mainly cloudy. 70 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 28. Humidex 36. UV index 6 or high.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Thursday night..clear. Low 13.

Friday..sunny. High 27.

Friday night..clear. Low 17.

Saturday..sunny. High 28.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23.