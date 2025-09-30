The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 25. Humidex 27.



Tonight..clear. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h near midnight. Low 9.

Wednesday..sunny. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 21. UV index 6 or high.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 12.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Thursday night..clear. Low 11.

Friday..sunny. High 27.

Friday night..clear. Low 15.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.