The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. High 24. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high.



Tonight..clear. Low 12.

Wednesday..sunny. Hazy in the morning. High 26. UV index 7 or high.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 15.

Thursday..sunny. High 27.

Thursday night..clear. Low 17.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 18.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22.