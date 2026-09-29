Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, September 29, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 23. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..clear. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 14.

Wednesday..mainly cloudy. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 25. Humidex 27. UV index 6 or high.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Thursday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 18.

Friday night..cloudy. Low 11.

Saturday..cloudy. High 18.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 14.

Sunday..cloudy. High 19.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 9.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 16.