The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Local amount 5 mm. High 22. Humidex 28. UV index 2 or low.



Tonight..showers at times heavy or thunderstorms ending after midnight then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Local amount 30 to 40 mm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h after midnight. Low 18.

Wednesday..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. High 24. Humidex 31. UV index 5 or moderate.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low 14.

Thursday..cloudy. High 25.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Friday..cloudy. High 23.

Friday night..cloudy. Low 15.

Saturday..cloudy. High 24.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low 15.

Monday..cloudy. High 24.