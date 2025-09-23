The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this morning. High 24. Humidex 28. UV index 6 or high.



Tonight..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 17.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 21. Humidex 28. UV index 2 or low.

Wednesday night..showers. Low 15.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 12.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Friday night..clear. Low 12.

Saturday..sunny. High 25.

Saturday night..clear. Low 11.

Sunday..sunny. High 24.

Sunday night..clear. Low 12.

Monday..sunny. High 24.