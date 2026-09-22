Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, September 22, 2026

A cloudy day at the riverfront in Windsor, Ont., on April 17, 2024.

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 18. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight..cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 12.

Wednesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 18. UV index 4 or moderate.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 11.

Thursday..sunny. High 21.

Thursday night..clear. Low 7.

Friday..sunny. High 20.

Friday night..clear. Low 8.

Saturday..sunny. High 21.

Saturday night..clear. Low 10.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 12.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22.