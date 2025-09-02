The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 25. Humidex 27. UV index 7 or high.



Tonight..partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Otherwise clear. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 13.

Wednesday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 27. Humidex 30. UV index 7 or high.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 20.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.

Friday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 20.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 12.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 9.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23.