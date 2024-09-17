The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. High 26. Humidex 31. UV index 6 or high.



Tonight..a few clouds. Low 16.

Wednesday..mainly sunny. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 6 or high.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low 16.

Thursday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Thursday night..clear. Low 16.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Sunday..cloudy. High 24.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low 13.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.