The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. High 27. Humidex 33. UV index 7 or high.



Tonight..clear. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 13.

Wednesday..sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 28. Humidex 31. UV index 7 or high.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 13.

Thursday..sunny. High 28.

Thursday night..clear. Low 15.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Friday night..cloudy. Low 13.

Saturday..cloudy. High 22.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Sunday..cloudy. High 25.

Sunday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.