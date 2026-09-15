Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, September 15, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers this morning. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 27. Humidex 34. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. A few showers beginning after midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this evening then light after midnight. Low 19.

Wednesday..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon. High 26. Humidex 33. UV index 6 or high.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low 15.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low 17.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Friday night..increasing cloudiness. Low 16.

Saturday..cloudy. High 26.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Sunday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 23.