The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Increasing cloudiness early this afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 20. UV index 4 or moderate.



Tonight..partly cloudy. Clearing late this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low plus 5.

Wednesday..mainly sunny. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 late in the morning. High 18. UV index 4 or moderate.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 6.

Thursday..sunny. High 18.

Thursday night..clear. Low 8.

Friday..sunny. High 22.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 8.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 17.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 14.