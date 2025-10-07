The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this morning. A few showers beginning this morning and ending this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning and early this afternoon. Local amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h this afternoon. High 20. Humidex 26. UV index 2 or low.



Tonight..cloudy. Clearing before morning. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 6.

Wednesday..sunny. High 16. UV index 5 or moderate.

Wednesday night..clear. Low plus 4.

Thursday..sunny. High 16.

Thursday night..clear. Low plus 4.

Friday..sunny. High 18.

Friday night..clear. Low 8.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 9.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 9.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22.