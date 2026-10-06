Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Early fall colours are beginning to appear as leaves change and drop from trees in Barrie, Ont., on Sept. 8, 2026. (CTV News/Julianna Balsamo)

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..clear. Low 11.

Wednesday..cloudy. Clearing late in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 23. Humidex 25. UV index 5 or moderate.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 10.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.

Thursday night..clear. Low 6.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 19.

Friday night..clear. Low 8.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.