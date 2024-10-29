The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of showers early this morning with risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing this afternoon. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 24. Humidex 28. UV index 4 or moderate.



Tonight..clear. Wind southwest 20 km/h. Low 16.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 3 or moderate.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 15.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 23.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Windy. Low 7.

Friday..cloudy. High 11.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 6.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 9.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 13.