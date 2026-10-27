Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, October 27, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. High 17. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..a few clouds. Low 11.

Wednesday..clearing. High 22. UV index 4 or moderate.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 12.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 11.

Friday..sunny. High 19.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 9.

Saturday..cloudy. High 18.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 11.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 17.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 11.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 16.