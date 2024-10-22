The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Wind becoming south 30 km/h this afternoon. High 23. UV index 4 or moderate.



Tonight..a few clouds. Wind south 30 km/h. Low 15.

Wednesday..sunny in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind west 30 km/h. High 23. Humidex 25. UV index 4 or moderate.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Thursday..sunny. High 14.

Thursday night..clear. Low plus 5.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 17.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 11.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 3.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 16.