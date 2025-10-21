The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. A few showers beginning early this morning and ending near noon then 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 14. UV index 1 or low.



Tonight..a few showers ending near midnight then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind west 30 km/h becoming light early this evening. Wind becoming southwest 20 before morning. Low 6.

Wednesday..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning. A few showers beginning in the morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h. High 12. UV index 1 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Thursday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 12.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 15.