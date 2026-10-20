Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Ambassador Golf Course in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)

Ambassador Golf Course

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 18. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..clear. Fog patches developing overnight. Low plus 3 with risk of frost.

Wednesday..sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 18. UV index 4 or moderate.

Wednesday night..clear. Low plus 4.

Thursday..sunny. High 19.

Thursday night..clear. Low 6.

Friday..sunny. High 17.

Friday night..clear. Low plus 5.

Saturday..sunny. High 18.

Saturday night..clear. Low 6.

Sunday..sunny. High 20.

Sunday night..clear. Low 8.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18.