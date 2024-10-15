The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a few wet flurries or rain showers changing to a few rain showers this morning and ending this afternoon then mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain showers. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 10. UV index 1 or low.



Tonight..partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low plus 3.

Wednesday..mainly sunny. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 50. High 11. UV index 4 or moderate.

Wednesday night..clear. Low plus 1.

Thursday..sunny. High 16.

Thursday night..clear. Low plus 5.

Friday..sunny. High 19.

Friday night..clear. Low 6.

Saturday..sunny. High 19.

Saturday night..clear. Low 8.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 9.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.