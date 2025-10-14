The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late this morning. High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 5 or moderate.



Tonight..clear this evening then partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers before morning. Wind becoming north 20 km/h before morning. Low 9.

Wednesday..cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early in the morning. High 15. UV index 3 or moderate.

Wednesday night..clear. Low plus 2.

Thursday..sunny. High 18.

Thursday night..clear. Low 6.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 12.

Saturday..cloudy. High 22.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 12.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 15.

Sunday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 16.