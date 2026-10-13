Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Thanksgiving pumpkins and falling leaves on rustic wooden plank in autumn garden

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..clearing this morning. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 29. Humidex 36. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..clear. Increasing cloudiness near midnight then 40 percent chance of showers before morning. Risk of a thunderstorm before morning. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Wind becoming northeast 20 after midnight. Low 17.

Wednesday..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers in the morning with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 20. UV index 5 or moderate.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 8.

Thursday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 16.

Thursday night..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Friday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 15.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Windy. Low plus 4.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 11.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 3.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 7.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 17.