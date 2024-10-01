The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy with 30 percent chance of drizzle this morning then 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Showers beginning late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this afternoon. High 23. Humidex 29. UV index 4 or moderate.



Tonight..showers ending late this evening then clearing. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light near midnight. Low 9.

Wednesday..sunny. High 19. UV index 5 or moderate.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 10.

Thursday..sunny. High 24.

Thursday night..clear. Low 9.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.

Sunday..cloudy. High 21.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 10.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18.