The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..Mainly cloudy. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 70 this morning. High 23 C. Humidex 26 C.

Tonight..Cloudy. A few showers beginning near midnight. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light before morning. Low 16 C.

Wednesday..Mainly cloudy. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 17 C.

Wednesday night..Clear. Low 5 C.

Thursday..Sunny. High 11 C.

Thursday night..Clear. Low 4 C.

Friday..Sunny. High 12 C.

Friday night..Cloudy periods. Low 5 C.

Saturday..Cloudy. High 12 C.

Saturday night..Cloudy. Low 9 C.

Sunday..Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. High 13 C.

Sunday night..Cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 8 C.

Monday..A mix of sun and cloud. High 12 C.