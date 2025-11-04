The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon. High 16. UV index 3 or moderate.



Tonight..mainly cloudy. Low 9.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then northwest 40 gusting to 60 in the afternoon. High 16. UV index 3 or moderate.

Wednesday night..clearing. Low plus 3.

Thursday..sunny. High 10.

Thursday night..increasing cloudiness. Low 6.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 12.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Saturday..cloudy. High 8.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 8.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low plus 1.

Monday..cloudy. High 8.